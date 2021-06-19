Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK opened at $60.86 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.