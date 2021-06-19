Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

