Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MSD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.44. 40,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,897. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

