MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €191.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €193.64 ($227.82).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €220.10 ($258.94) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12-month high of €223.20 ($262.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a PE ratio of 49.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €206.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

