Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in May

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS NPSNY opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03. Naspers has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

