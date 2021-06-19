Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in May

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Naspers has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

