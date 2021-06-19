National Bank Financial Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$133.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$135.06.

RY opened at C$125.96 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.55 and a one year high of C$128.72. The stock has a market cap of C$179.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Insiders sold a total of 11,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,000 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

