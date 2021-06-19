National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $51.00 Average PT from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after buying an additional 1,396,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after buying an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in National Vision by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 526,043 shares during the last quarter.

EYE traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 695,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $53.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.