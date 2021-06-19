nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up to $62.50

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.50, but opened at $64.12. nCino shares last traded at $62.86, with a volume of 346 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Get nCino alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at $262,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock worth $30,921,715. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.