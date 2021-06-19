NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.81. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.