Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.32.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 111,353 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 527,032 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

