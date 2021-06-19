Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

NVCN opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $63.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neovasc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neovasc by 74.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

