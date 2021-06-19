New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDU. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.99.

Shares of EDU opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

