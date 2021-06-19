New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of EPRT opened at $27.28 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.