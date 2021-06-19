New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.68 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,463 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Polaris by 106.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.57.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

