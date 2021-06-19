New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Bislett Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

