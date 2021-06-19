New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 46,300 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

