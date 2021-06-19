New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,451 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Primerica worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE PRI opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.70. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

