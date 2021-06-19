Newscrypto Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.44 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 27% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $142.27 million and $14.44 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00058766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00149035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00183932 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,261.03 or 1.00050509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00860988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,692,834 coins and its circulating supply is 157,043,187 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.