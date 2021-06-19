NFTify Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,874.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $728,419.62 and $3,874.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00058668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00148895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00182671 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,147.19 or 0.99976034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.84 or 0.00862493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,752,305 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

