NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $64,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.