NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $185.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.20.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

