Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIO were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,235,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $16,293,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NIO by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.