Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Nkarta worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $910,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after buying an additional 481,337 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nkarta by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,640 shares of company stock worth $819,940 over the last three months.

Shares of NKTX opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

