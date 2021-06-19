Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:NSF opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. Non-Standard Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 12.85 ($0.17).

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 144,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £8,665.20 ($11,321.14).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

