Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) PT Raised to $21.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

NOG opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $137,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

