Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $19.35

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $18.37. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 28,137 shares traded.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

