Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of Novartis worth $327,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.77. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

