Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,729,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,012 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $271,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

