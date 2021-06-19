Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,494,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471,998 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.73% of Ventas worth $346,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.57 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -226.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

