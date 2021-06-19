Northern Trust Corp Has $281.96 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,296,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $281,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $759,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU opened at $186.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

