Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,491 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of First Republic Bank worth $308,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.30. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

