Northern Trust Corp Sells 155,016 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,585,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $313,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 788.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 162,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

