Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,280 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,937,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $268,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

