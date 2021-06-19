Northern Trust Corp Sells 49,212 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $299,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $67.10 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

