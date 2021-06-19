Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82.
In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
