Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

