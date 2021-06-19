Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 1,501,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

