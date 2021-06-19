Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 2,411 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $174.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.10.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.