Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 3.2%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.04 and last traded at $181.92. 50,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,177,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $657,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $9,467,065 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

