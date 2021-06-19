Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nucor also updated its Q2 guidance to $4.71-4.81 EPS.

NYSE NUE opened at $93.02 on Friday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,478 shares of company stock worth $19,951,372. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

