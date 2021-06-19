Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on the stock.

CBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Saturday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.67 ($17.53).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,529 ($19.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,600.12. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

