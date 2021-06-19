Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Up 28.4% in May

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the May 13th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:NXR opened at $18.43 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the first quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the first quarter worth $313,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 14.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.