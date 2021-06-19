Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OTLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.92.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 26.00 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 19.99 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

