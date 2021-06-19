OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce sales of $87.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.90 million and the highest is $88.22 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $90.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $356.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $364.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $376.45 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ OCFC traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

