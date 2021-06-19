Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.
OHI opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $39.31.
In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after buying an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after buying an additional 880,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
