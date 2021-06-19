Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

OHI opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after buying an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after buying an additional 880,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

