ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.09.

NASDAQ ON opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,645 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

