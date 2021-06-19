Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-1.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 million.

ONDS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 521,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.24 million and a PE ratio of -12.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79. Ondas has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.