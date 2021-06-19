OneRoot Network (RNT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $85,903.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $876,183.89 and approximately $85,903.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00059945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.48 or 0.00740915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00083638 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

