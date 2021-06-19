OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 882.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $380,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,909 shares of company stock worth $6,411,280. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.91 and a beta of 0.64. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

