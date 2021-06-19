Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.62.

ORCL opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle has a 12 month low of $52.98 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

